Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Robbins Wills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Robbins Wills Obituary
Carol Robbins Wills

Jonesboro, GA - Carol Robbins Wills died on October 9, 2019 after a brief respiratory illness in Jonesboro, Georgia. She was born on May 20, 1928 in Bass Harbor, on Mount Desert Island in Maine. Her parents were Jay Lester Robbins (1896-1963) and Georgia Myrtle Ray Robbins (1903-1990).

She graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in Bacteriology from University of Maine at Orono in 1949 and had an assistantship in Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University from 1949 to 1951.

Carol married Robert Allen Snedeker in 1951. They had two children together, Mary Snedeker McMichael and JoAnne Snedeker Mitchell.

Carol married Franklin Knight Wills in 1973, the father of Frank Wills, Nancy Wills Shockley, and Beth Wills Basile.

Carol had moved with her original family to Salisbury, Maryland in 1959. She and Frank Wills moved to Whitehaven, Maryland in 1990 and then moved to Canmer, Kentucky in 2007. They planted extensive gardens and orchards everywhere they lived. After her husband's death in 2013, Carol moved to an independent living facility in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Carol worked as a microbiologist for the state of Maryland at the Animal Health Laboratory on Quantico Road in Wicomico County.

She was an enthusiastic member and served as treasurer of the Rockawalkin Methodist Church in Hebron, Maryland for many years. She enjoyed volunteer work with the Whitehaven Heritage Association, and Tax-Aid for the Elderly in Wicomico County. In Kentucky, she was an active member of the Glasgow Garden Club and belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Munfordville.

Carol was a member of the DAR and had a life-long interest in her family's genealogy. She stayed interested in science and statistics throughout her life.

A graveside service will be held 10am, Sat. October 19, 2019 at Mt. Height Cemetery, Southwest Harbor, ME.

Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main Street, Mt. Desert, ME. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.