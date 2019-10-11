|
Carol Robbins Wills
Jonesboro, GA - Carol Robbins Wills died on October 9, 2019 after a brief respiratory illness in Jonesboro, Georgia. She was born on May 20, 1928 in Bass Harbor, on Mount Desert Island in Maine. Her parents were Jay Lester Robbins (1896-1963) and Georgia Myrtle Ray Robbins (1903-1990).
She graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in Bacteriology from University of Maine at Orono in 1949 and had an assistantship in Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University from 1949 to 1951.
Carol married Robert Allen Snedeker in 1951. They had two children together, Mary Snedeker McMichael and JoAnne Snedeker Mitchell.
Carol married Franklin Knight Wills in 1973, the father of Frank Wills, Nancy Wills Shockley, and Beth Wills Basile.
Carol had moved with her original family to Salisbury, Maryland in 1959. She and Frank Wills moved to Whitehaven, Maryland in 1990 and then moved to Canmer, Kentucky in 2007. They planted extensive gardens and orchards everywhere they lived. After her husband's death in 2013, Carol moved to an independent living facility in Jonesboro, Georgia.
Carol worked as a microbiologist for the state of Maryland at the Animal Health Laboratory on Quantico Road in Wicomico County.
She was an enthusiastic member and served as treasurer of the Rockawalkin Methodist Church in Hebron, Maryland for many years. She enjoyed volunteer work with the Whitehaven Heritage Association, and Tax-Aid for the Elderly in Wicomico County. In Kentucky, she was an active member of the Glasgow Garden Club and belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Munfordville.
Carol was a member of the DAR and had a life-long interest in her family's genealogy. She stayed interested in science and statistics throughout her life.
A graveside service will be held 10am, Sat. October 19, 2019 at Mt. Height Cemetery, Southwest Harbor, ME.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main Street, Mt. Desert, ME. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019