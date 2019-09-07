|
Carole Bernice Payne
Salisbury - Carole Bernice Payne, 78, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on December 28, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Hilda Williams Heath.
Carole was employed with Sam's Club for 26 years in marketing and later as a greeter until her health began to fail. She was member of Faith Baptist Church in Delmar. Carole had a love for music and gifted with a beautiful voice. She sang professionally in her early years and later sang in her church. She was often referred to as having "a voice of an angel". She was a breast cancer survivor and had an active interest in the and the local group, Women Supporting Women. Carole enjoyed and attended many Southern Gospel Concerts in the local area. Carole's biggest joy over the last 17 years has been any activities that included her beloved Granddaughter Taylor. She could always be found at all her activities. Carole was loved by many and always with a smile on her face.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 33 years Otha Payne, her beloved daughter, Michele Warren, her son in law Theodore of Salisbury, her granddaughter Taylor that was her pride and joy. Her brother, Allen Heath and his wife Peggy of Parkton, Maryland, her granddaughter, Shawn Frevel of Baltimore, Maryland, her granddaughter, Alecia Fisher and husband Michael of Boca Raton, Florida, a stepson, Douglas Payne and his wife Pam of Seaside, California as well as several other great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many special work and church friends.
In addition to her parents, Carole is preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Broda and a son, David Smith.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Kenneth Johnson will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Faith Baptist Church 1207 E. State Street Delmar, MD 21875.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 7, 2019