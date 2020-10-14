Carole C. Smith
Berlin - Carole Ann Cropper Smith, age 82, slipped away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ocean City, she was the daughter of the late Hugh T. Cropper, Jr. (former mayor of Ocean City) and Mildred Baker Cropper. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, William D.(Bill) Smith, and daughters, Deborah Frene and her husband Steve of Berlin, Diane Brissey of Berlin, and Jennifer Amrhein and her husband Jack of Belair, MD. There are eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Also surviving is her sister, Virginia Denayer of Salisbury and a brother, Hugh Cropper, lll, of Berlin. She was preceded in death by her son, Roger Smith.
Carole was in the first graduating class of newly built Stephen Decatur High School. Before retiring, she and Bill were owner/operators of Smith Real Estate and Insurance in Berlin.
She enjoyed a long, happy life together with husband Bill, playing golf, traveling, playing cards, and spending quality time with family. A devoted wife and mother, she found time to be a volunteer at Atlantic General Hospital, Diakonea, member of Compassionate Friends, and Berlin Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, a small family-only service will be held at Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin. Pastor Mark Piedmonte and Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family would love to receive letters sharing fond memories of Carole. They may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.