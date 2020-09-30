Carole Marie Scott
St. Petersburg, FL - Carole Marie Scott (née Walsh) died peacefully in her sleep on September 28th, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was 74 years old.
Carole was born on January 17, 1946 to William and Eleanore Walsh in Washington, DC. She graduated from Regina High School in 1964 and received a degree in Microbiology from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1968. She married the love of her life, Thomas (Scotty) Scott, in 1969. After beginning her career at the US Food and Drug Administration, she and Scotty left the Washington suburbs in 1973 to raise chickens in Hebron on Maryland's Eastern Shore. In addition to farming, Carole worked her way up in the English's Family Restaurants company, managing several restaurants including English's Bake Shop for many years. She eventually moved to the front office of the company as a bookkeeper/accountant. She retired from English's in 2010. Carole and her family enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time at the beach. She and her husband were long-time residents of Chincoteague Bay Trails' End in Horntown, VA where she was very involved with the Board of Directors of the Association. In recent years, Carole and Scotty had relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida to enjoy the mild winters and be closer to her sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas (Scotty) Scott, her two sons, Michael and Brian, her daughters-in-law, Kimberly and Irene, and her grandchildren, Savannah, Caroline, Finnegan, and Juliette. She is also survived by her siblings, William Walsh Jr, Kathleen Tolan, Elizabeth Wolfe, and James Walsh, their spouses, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William Walsh, and her mother Eleanore Walsh.
Due to COVID-19, the family has elected to hold a celebration of her life in 2021 so as to protect the health of friends and family. An announcement about that service will be forthcoming. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Carole's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.