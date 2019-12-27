|
|
Carole Woodward Kelley
Salisbury - Carole Kelley, 85, of Salisbury, passed away December 26, 2019. Born March 4, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Naomi Woodward.
Carole enjoyed gardening, reading, bowling, knitting, crossword puzzles and playing bridge with friends. She also enjoyed traveling, crabbing and fishing with her late husband Paul. Carole was involved in several clubs and associations including acting as the Registrar and Treasurer for St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Quantico, MD, Treasurer and Secretary for St. Thomas the Disciple Episcopal Church, member of the Republican State Central Committee, Past-President of the Rockawalkin Homemakers, and founder and leader of the Pemberton Clovers 4-H Club. She served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Wicomico County Farm Bureau for 33 years.
Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Paul M. Kelley as well as her parents.
She is survived by her loving daughter Paula Levengood and her husband Michael; grandchildren Courtney and Colby; other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 12:00-1:00pm. Interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019