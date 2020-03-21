|
Carolyn Banks Coyne
Ocean Pines - Carolyn Coyne was born in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, and was educated at Syracuse University in New York and Indiana State Teacher's College in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
After a short stint working in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Bank, she became secretary to the Trans World Airlines District Manager in Harrisburg. She was soon transferred to TWA's Washington, DC office, where she was a Staff Assistant and then secretary to the Vice President for Government Relations. Her duties included liaison work with Capitol Hill, the US Post Office and the Civil Aeronautics Board. In her off duty life, Carolyn also was Membership Chairman of the Montgomery County Young Republicans Club in Bethesda, Maryland. It was there she met her future husband, Jim Coyne.
She was transferred to TWA's New York office, where she became Executive Secretary to the Vice President for Domestic and International Relations. In New York, Carolyn and Jim were married, just before he was recalled into the US Air Force, stationed at the Pentagon (three times) and living in Fairfax, Virginia, Rockville, Maryland, Burke Virginia, Mansfield, Ohio, Luke AFB, Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona, MacDill AFB, Florida, Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona, Eglin AFB, Florida and overseas at Supreme Headquarters, Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium. While in Belgium for three years, they traveled extensively in Europe. Counting moves from one home to another, they moved 18 times.
Carolyn spent a lot of her Air Force time as a mother and homemaker, although she was a volunteer worker in base activities like the thrift shop and fund-raising art auctions. When her son, Jimmy, went of to college in 1981, she found time on her hands and was offered a sales job at a well known boutique in Fairfax, VA Called the Clothes Horse. There, she discovered her true calling: the World of Fashion. She soon became an experienced buyer for the store and found that women sought her for advice on clothes. She then became a professional fashion consultant and producer and narrator of fashion shows in the Washington, DC suburban area.
After nine years as a fashion coordinator, she moved with her husband to Ocean Pines in 1999. Over the years, she put on many pro bono fashion shows for local organizations like the Ocean Pines Women's Club and the Ocean Pines Republican Women's Club, becoming well known for her fashion expertise.
She has been in Shape Ups, the Republican Women of Worcester County, the Women's Club of Ocean Pines, and was Chairman of the dinner dance for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of Ocean Pines.
After 15 years in the Pines, Carolyn retired from the fashion show business in 2004 and enjoyed her leisure time in the Pines and Winter vacations in Florida.
