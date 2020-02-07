|
Carolyn Cannon
Norfolk - Carolyn H. Cannon, 64, of Norfolk, Virginia, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Born in Makemie Park, Virginia, Carolyn was the daughter of the late David and Evelyn Holden. She was married to Michael Cannon for several years. Carolyn was employed at Costco Wholesale for over thirty years until her retirement.
Funeral services were held at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, Inc, New Church, Virginia, with Pastor Janice Sutton officiating. Interment was in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Michael Cannon; stepchildren, Samantha and Marcus; step-mother, Frances Holden; special niece, Taylor Martin; special cousin, Alice Laws; special friend, Lisa DeMarco; and many other friends and relatives.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020