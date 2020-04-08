|
|
Carolyn Conaway Jones
Pocomoke City - Carolyn Conaway Jones, 75, of Pocomoke City, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Hartley Hall Nursing Home. Born on February 14, 1945 in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Benetta Conaway.
She was a Past President AFGE Local #1081 (1976-1984), a Life Member of the Worcester County Historical Society, a Life Member of the Coston House Museum and was instrumental in the purchase and moving of the Sturgis One Room School Museum. She was also listed in the Outstanding Young Women of America 1981 edition
She worked for N.A.S.A./ Goddard for over 30 years.
Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Michele "Lynn" Jester and Valerie Miller (Eddie) all of Pocomoke City; two grandsons, Gregory Jester (Amanda) and Robert Miller (Mindy); one granddaughter, Vanessa Jester (Brandon); five great grandsons, Logan, Landon, and Jaxson Miller, Wyatt Jester and Rhett Weeks; one niece, Lisa Poulson and one nephew, John Poulson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Elias Jones and a sister, Geraldine Joyce Poulson.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date for family and friends.
A private graveside funeral service will be held in Remson United Methodist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hallwood Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020