Carolyn Hartye Dorman
Ocean Pines - Carolyn "Carol" Hartye Dorman was born in the Bronx, NY to parents Col. Robert and Helen Hartye (US Army Retired) on June 16, 1945. She died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
As a proud Army brat, Carol and her family were stationed in Japan, VA, PA, NY and France. She attended Orleans American High School, where she met the love of her life, Charlie "Chuck" Dorman. He was one of those GI's your Mama told you to stay away from, ha-ha. Upon returning to the states, she and Charlie were married on Feb. 14, 1964 in Catonsville MD. They lived there for 23 years. Carol worked at Baltimore Federal Savings & Loan in Baltimore City.In 1986, Charlie was transferred to the Naval Facility at Wallops Island as Director of Public Works and they moved to Ocean Pines.
Carol's favorite past times were reading and singing with the Pine Tones Chorus. She joined that group in 1986 and considered the members her extended family. She particularly enjoyed singing at the nursing homes, which was part of the Pine Tones' commitment. Carol was currently a member of the Rotary Club of Snow Hill, the Worcester County Arts Council, OC/Berlin Optimist Club and Furnace Town Museum. She was also a past-president of the Ocean Pines Woman's Club, Ocean City/ Berlin Optimis Club, Gamma Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Worcester County Arts Council. She was currently serving as Vice President of the Ocean City/ Berlin Optimist Club.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 56 years, Charlie; her sister and her husband, Connie and Dean Merrell of Minnesota, her sister-in-law Lisa Hartye of Puerto Vallarta, MX; her sister-in-law Maxine Brisbane of Ocean Pines, MD; and her wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Bob and Helen Hartye; her brothers, Bob Jr. and Michael; her in-laws, Charles and Helen Dorman; and nephew, Steven Hocheder.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Hill Rotary Club Scholarship Fund. PO Box 1, Snow Hill, MD 21863 and/or the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club Scholarship Fund. PO Box 1403, Ocean Pines, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020