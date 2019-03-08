|
Carroll C. Serman Jr.
Tyler, AL - Carroll C. Serman, Jr. met his Savior face to face on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 86, most assuredly hearing the words, "Well done good and faithful servant."
He was preceded in death by his parents Carroll C. Serman, Sr. and Ida Roche Serman of Snow Hill, Maryland, and grandson Luke Serman of Valley Grande, Alabama.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 63 years Grace Holloman Serman; sisters, Betty Ann Bozman, Pat Mulligan; brothers, Bill Serman, Joseph "Tuey" Serman, all of Maryland; children, Chris (Jerri) Serman of Tyler, AL, Bobby (Kelly) Serman of Wetumpka, AL, Jerry (Mary) Serman of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Larry (Terri) Serman of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Clint Serman of Jacksonville, FL, Mallory Serman of Montgomery, AL, Lauren (Jason) Prince, of Hayward, WI, Amber (Davey) Lyon of Tyler, AL, Haley (Adam) Mott of Tuscaloosa, AL, Chase Serman of Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Serman (Jacob Young) of Montgomery, AL, and John Serman of Tuscaloosa, AL, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Upon graduating high school, he entered the Air Force where he served for 26 years in aircraft maintenance and later in quality control before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He later worked for Beech Aircraft as General Foreman until the plant closed in 1989. Afterwards he stayed busy with multiple construction projects, general repair jobs, and with the Widow's Ministry at Sister Springs Baptist Church. He could repair or construct most anything. So many in our community have benefited from his excellent skills. He was instrumental in the construction and establishment of the Tyler Volunteer Fire Department.
He is probably most known for the way he loved and cared for his beautiful bride of 63 years, Grace, especially the past 36 years. Although he spoiled his family, he balanced it with his great wisdom and faith-filled talks, truly leading as a good shepherd. He was selfless in his service to his community and his church. All who knew him were blessed by his humility, kindness, gentleness, patience, servant's heart, and abundant love. He greatly loved his country, family, friends, community, and most importantly His Savior.
Visitation was Tuesday, February 26th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Selma Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Sister Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Jonathan Jenkins and Rev. Davey Lyon officiated. Graveside services was led by Rev. Robert Bayne.
Serving as pallbearers were Joe Gibson, Sr, Adam Mott, Chase Serman, Clint Serman, John Serman, and Jacob Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sister Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 457 Tyler, AL 36785, or to Tyler Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 424, Tyler, AL 36785.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2019