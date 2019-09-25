|
|
Carroll G. Hastings
Salisbury - Carroll G. Hastings, son of Gwendolyn Mariner Hastings and W Rhodes Hastings, born February 6, 1945, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake following a brief illness on September 23, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Kelly Hastings; their son Greg Hastings and his wife Jodi, their daughter Barbara Brannock and her husband, Keith; four grand-daughters, Jenna Hastings-Stasulli, husband Tony Stasulli, Allyson Hastings, Kristin Brannock and her fiancé Jordan Perez of Omaha NE, Caroline Brannock of Huntington WV; and a great-granddaughter, Elice Hastings. He is also survived by a brother, Larry Hastings, and his wife Jacque from Palm Beach Gardens FL, a sister-in-law, Patricia Burbage from Salisbury, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carroll was the heart of a loving and stable family. He was a caring husband, and an involved parent; supporting his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild in all their endeavors. He was their number one fan. He could always be counted on for love, support, and practical advice. He was a man of faith, rarely missing his daily bible readings, demonstrating an attitude of gratitude, contentment and positivity; an inspiration to many.
Carroll never met a stranger; took the time, interest and energy to turn acquaintances into lifelong friends; always the one to lend a hand, help-out, and "show up." He was a loyal, caring and kind friend.
He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, attended Western Carolina College, and spent a lifetime career in the consumer finance business; managing local offices and supervising offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Carroll worked hard and played hard. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and tending his garden. After his retirement he became a daily, faithful walker. He was a long-term member of the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club and the Assateague Mobile Sportfishermen's Association.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church at 12:00 PM with visitation one hour prior to the service. A reception will immediately follow. Interment will follow at Union Greenbackville Cemetery in Stockton, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, MD, 21804. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home. P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019