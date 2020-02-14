|
|
Carroll "CB" L. Banks
Eden - Carroll "CB" L. Banks, Jr. was born September 7, 1951. CB left us Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Carroll L. Banks, Sr., his mom Nelda E. Banks and his sister Gerri Banks.
He is survived by sisters, Carole, Gloria, and Sandra. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and two dear friends, John Collins (Antique Wood Work in West Ocean City) and Layton Moore (Secrets USA).
He was a loving son to his mom who he dedicated his entire life. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a Master Carpenter. He left his mark around the area and much of his work can be seen around Ocean City including all around Secrets Jamaica USA. His favorite things to do were metal detecting and NASCAR. His favorite driver was Kyle Bush. He had a love for cats and took in many and always took care of all of their needs..
He will be sadly missed by family and friends and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020