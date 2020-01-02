|
Catherine D. Barber
Crisfield - Catherine D. Auvil Barber, 92, of Crisfield, passed on December 31, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. She was born in Charleston, SC on May 9, 1927 to her late parents, Hoy and Elizabeth Auvil. She was the wife of 59 years of the late John L. Barber.
Although born in Charleston, SC, Catherine was raised in Baltimore, MD. She attended Baltimore city schools and the Baltimore Institute of Art. Catherine met the love of her life, John, while he was on leave from the US Navy. They were married soon after meeting and began their family in Baltimore. She had a deep love for her family and raised 5 children. Catherine and John later retired to Crisfield, MD.
Catherine is survived by her 5 children, John (Patti) Barber, Edward (Diana) Barber, Delphine (Louis) Duschel, Michael (Michael Rambo) Barber and Cynthia Conner; grandchildren, Michelle, Gregory, Richard, Andre, John IV, Sean, Miranda, Mikayla, Rachel, Michael and Gelsomina; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Betty, Mary, Martin, and Henrietta.
A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, 1/5 at 1:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests prior to the service from 12:00PM-1:00PM. Interment will take place at a later date at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Coastal Hospice, www.CoastalHospice.org or the , .
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020