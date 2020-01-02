Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine D. Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine D. Barber Obituary
Catherine D. Barber

Crisfield - Catherine D. Auvil Barber, 92, of Crisfield, passed on December 31, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. She was born in Charleston, SC on May 9, 1927 to her late parents, Hoy and Elizabeth Auvil. She was the wife of 59 years of the late John L. Barber.

Although born in Charleston, SC, Catherine was raised in Baltimore, MD. She attended Baltimore city schools and the Baltimore Institute of Art. Catherine met the love of her life, John, while he was on leave from the US Navy. They were married soon after meeting and began their family in Baltimore. She had a deep love for her family and raised 5 children. Catherine and John later retired to Crisfield, MD.

Catherine is survived by her 5 children, John (Patti) Barber, Edward (Diana) Barber, Delphine (Louis) Duschel, Michael (Michael Rambo) Barber and Cynthia Conner; grandchildren, Michelle, Gregory, Richard, Andre, John IV, Sean, Miranda, Mikayla, Rachel, Michael and Gelsomina; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Betty, Mary, Martin, and Henrietta.

A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, 1/5 at 1:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests prior to the service from 12:00PM-1:00PM. Interment will take place at a later date at Wicomico Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Coastal Hospice, www.CoastalHospice.org or the , .
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now