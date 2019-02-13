|
Catherine Gladden
Belle Haven - Catherine Rush Trower Gladden, 94, died peacefully on February 8, 2019 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Winchester, Virginia. Born in Eastville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Edward Holland Trower and Catherine Rush Trower, and the youngest of five children. She was affectionately known to her family and friends by her childhood nickname, Queekie. A gracious and lovely lady, she was a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore of Virginia until she moved to Westminster-Canterbury in 2010.
She graduated from State Teachers College, now Longwood University, in Farmville, Virginia with a degree in English. In December 1945, she married William T. Gladden, Jr., who at the time had just completed dental school and served in the Navy. Together they planned and built an office and he began his dental practice in Exmore, Virginia. She taught in Northampton and Accomack County schools and then in 1966 became a dedicated part of the faculty at Broadwater Academy where she continued to teach sixth grade for 25 years until the time of her retirement.
As a faithful and involved member of Christ Episcopal Church in Eastville, she served on the Altar Guild, as an active member of the St. Cecilia Guild and at times was the church organist.
Mrs. Gladden was a longtime member of The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore in which she enthusiastically participated. She was a member of the Historical Society of the Eastern Shore, served on its Board of Directors and as a docent at Ker Place. She and her husband were also charter members of the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.
She was proud descendant of Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution with a keen interest in genealogy.
She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, entertaining, bridge, music, antiques and artwork, golf, boating and beach time, keeping up with current events and politics. She was a prolific correspondent and an excellent writer. Most of all, she loved her husband and family, especially her grandchildren, having friends and being a caring, thoughtful friend to many.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her devoted husband, who died in 1991, and her four siblings, Edward H. Trower, Jr., Preston E. Trower, Benjamin R. Trower and Harriet T. Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine (Kate) G. Schultz and her husband, Thomas (Tas) of Winchester, Virginia and Harriet (Holly) G. Phelps and her husband, Thomas (Tom) of Charlottesville, Virginia. In addition, she is survived by her adoring grandchildren, Thomas A. Schultz III (Tommy) of Bali, Indonesia, William Preston Schultz and his wife, Jennifer, of Greenville, South Carolina, Thomas C. Phelps IV and his wife, Jennifer, and Julia P. Cameron and her husband, David, all of Huntersville, North Carolina, along with her six great-grandchildren, Stella Catherine, Alexander and Benjamin Schultz, Tinsley Phelps, Holland and Kipton Cameron.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Eastville, officiated by The Reverend Daniel L. Crockett, with interment following in the church cemetery. A memorial chapel service will be held at Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester at a later date.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Westminster-Canterbury for their extraordinary devotion, care and kindness to Mrs. Gladden.
She will be remembered with great affection by those whose lives she touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury Employee Appreciation Fund, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603; Broadwater Academy, P. O. Box 546, Exmore, Virginia 23350 or Christ Episcopal Church, 16304 Courthouse Road, Eastville, Virginia 23347.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 13, 2019