Catherine Louise LaCurts
Delmar - Catherine Louise LaCurts, 96, of Delmar passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born May 27, 1922 in Willards she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie Truitt.
Catherine worked as a seamstress at Willards Shirt Factory and later at Manhattan Shirt Factory. She was a very active member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church, Labors of Love, taught Sunday School, prison ministry, nursing home ministry and was nicknamed "The Boss". She loved being surrounded by her family and having family dinners.
She is survived by three children, Sylvia Williams and her husband Arthur, Kenneth Lloyd Marshall and his wife Mae, and Patricia Cannon; son-in-law Steven Fowler; nine grandchildren; ten step grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Marion P. LaCurts in 2017; daughter Mildred Fowler in 2019; grandson; Robert Lee Williams; son-in-law, Melbourne Cannon; two brothers, Leslie Franklin Truitt and Avery Truitt; and a sister Attriss Cranfield.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11am at Delmarva Evangelistic Church where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Robert "Buzz" Gregory will officiate. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Contributions may be made to Delmarva Evangelistic Church, 408 Gordy Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Visit wwwboundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on May 28, 2019