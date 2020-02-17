|
Catherine Marie Hales
Princess Anne - Catherine Marie Hales, 97, of here passed away on Friday, January 30, 2020 at Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne, MD
Born in Kingston, MD on August 13, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Herman E. and Alice M. (Dryden) Marshall. She was a very good seamstress and loved to play bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Jack" Hales, two brothers, Vernon Marshall and Pitman Marshall, and sister Myrtle Bounds.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan C. Filmer of Princess Anne, grandson David Filmer and one great-grandson Nickolas B. Filmer, both of Princess Anne, sister Gladys Mae Wetherholt of Seaford, DE and several nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Olivet Christian Cemetery in Eden, MD where Rev. Houston Hill will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26, 2020