Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Dagsboro Rd
Salisbury, MD
Catherine R. Hohenshilt

Catherine R. Hohenshilt Obituary
Catherine R. Hohenshilt

Laurel - Catherine Rose Hohenshilt of Laurel, DE went to be with the Lord on 28 June 2019. She is survived by her husband Jack Hohenshilt and her children Gwen Tarr, Brent Zockoll, Brad Zockoll, Wendy Fama, Brian Zockoll, Sheila Derezinski, Brock Chase, Kandy Diemicke, and Tammi Power. She is preceded in death by her son Bruce Zockoll.

Other beloved members of her family include 30 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Catherine enjoyed being involved in her church, Bayview Baptist of Laurel. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family and cooking for them.

A memorial service is planned for 17 August 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church on Dagsboro Rd, Salisbury, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayview Christian School of Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on July 29, 2019
