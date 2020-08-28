Catherine Schiffer
Princess Anne - Catherine Schiffer age 99, born March 22, 1921.
Preceded in death by husbands Henry Zaczkiewicz and Joseph Schiffer, a daughter Mary Ann and three sisters Agnes, Helen and Antoinette.
Survived by son Gregory Zaczkiewicz and wife Laura, granddaughter Jennifer Hahulski and great grandson Red Daniel; grandson Paul Zaczkiewicz and great grandson Zacharia; grandson Mark Zaczkiewicz and wife Elenne and great grandsons Leonidas and Adonis.
Also survived by daughter Dona Zaczkiewicz, Karen Townsend and husband Walter, grandson Walter (Tri) Townsend and wife Tracey and great grandson Walter (Whit) and by a granddaughter Theresa Townsend and husband Robbie.
In addition she is survived by daughter Antoinette (Toni) Zaczkiewicz, grandson Aaron Kemp, grandson Mathew Kemp and wife Amanda and by great grandsons Henry, Thomas (Kaz), Benjamin (Bear), George (Mason) and great granddaughter Boadiccea (Bo) Kemp.
Lastly she is survived by son Stanley Zaczkiewicz and wife Barbara, grandson Kevin Zaczkiewicz and wife Allison and granddaughter Amy.
Catherine was a long time member of Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was a retired member of the Mount Vernon Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.
Cathy, as she was known to most of her friends, was an avid flower gardener, an accomplished bowler, both ten and duck pin, and played Samba or Canasta almost every week until age 95. She will be fondly remembered.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne, MD. Prayer will be held at 8:30 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, MD. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne, MD. Father Edward Aignor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com