Catherine "Kitty" Virginia Purcell Butler
Fruitland - Catherine "Kitty" Virginia Purcell Butler, 95, of Fruitland passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Salisbury Nursing Home. Born June 20, 1924 in Richmond, VA she was the daughter of the late John and Florence "Etoy" Coulter.
Kitty was the former Secretary Treasurer of the Teamsters Union Local 876. She was bookkeeper for ST Moore, Skipjacks Seafood, and various other businesses. She was a member of Faith Community Church and loved her church family.
She is survived by four children, Sharon Payne (Barry), Linda Dickerson, Roger "Butch" Purcell, Jr. (Dee), and Pam Catlin (Gary); ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger Purcell, Sr. in 1977; second husband, Elmo "Tommy" Parker Butler in 2016; son-in-laws, Benny Dickerson and Donald Lokey, Sr.; and ten brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Kitty's Life will be held at a later date at Faith Community Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Kitty to Faith Community Church, 219 N. Division St., Salisbury, MD 21801
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020