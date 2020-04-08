|
Cean L. Bunting
Ocean City - Cean Lisa Bunting, 62, died Monday, April 6, 2020 after a brave five -year battle with congestive heart failure brought on by Afib from hypothyroidism. She was the beloved daughter of Capt. Orlando & Mrs. Reba Birch Bunting and the 'baby-girl'-in the family to her brothers, Michael and David.
An Ocean City native, Cean worked many jobs in the resort's hospitality business including alongside her parents at their Marina Deck restaurant. As a preteen she even sold seashells aboard her father's party-boat, 'The Capt. Bunting'.
She is survived by her brother, David, her beloved niece, Jessica Bunting Harkness, and husband, Rob and their children, Ciera and Luke, and by close cousins Cindy Giancoli, Steve Kaeufer, Mike Bradford and Curtis Birch. She will be remembered by many lifelong friends, especially J.T. Cogswell.
As per her wishes cremation followed her death. A memorial service celebrating her life will be announced later this summer on her brother's FaceBook page.
Please continue her love for animals by expressing condolences thru a gift to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020