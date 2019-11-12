Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Cecie Ardis
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Cemetery
Girdletree, MD
Cecie G. Ardis

Cecie G. Ardis

Girdletree - Girdletree

Cecie Gertrude Ardis, age 76 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Girdletree in the family home on Taylor Landing Rd, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Wilson Ardis and Dolly Nancy Holland Ardis. She is survived by her brother, Calvin Lee Chesser of Leesburg, VA and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Louis E. Ardis and Francis N. Hooks.

Cecie was a homemaker who loved to garden in her yard, ride her bicycle around Girdletree, visiting with relatives and friends, and spending time at Taylors Landing.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15th at 2:00 PM at Springhill Cemetery in Girdletree. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you plant a flower, go for a bicycle ride, or just sit in peace and watch the gentle waves on the bay at Taylors Landing. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
