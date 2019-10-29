|
Celia Ann Shaner
Delmar - Celia Ann Shaner, age 86 of Delmar, Delaware, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Celia was a part of the business community as an owner and manager for several businesses, including C&T Package Store in Delmar, Delaware and Celia Salon in Salisbury, Maryland, and served as a chef for the Loyal Order of Moose Salisbury Lodge #654.
Celia was born to Elmer and Verta Frendberg on January 22, 1933 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Williamsport with her sister Verdie Ellen and then moved to Maryland's Eastern Shore with her then-husband Dean Shaner. Celia was preceded in death by her parents, sister, niece Sue Hinkal, Dean Shaner, her step-sons Larry, Robert (Bobby), and Gary Shaner, and Joseph Triglia Sr. of Delmar, Delaware who Celia coined as her golden years' "soul mate." Celia is survived by her step-grandchildren, her nephews Keith and Scott Hinkal, and her great nieces and nephews.
Celia was an avid bowler and loved being with all her bowling teammates at Bryan's Bowling Lanes in Laurel, Delaware. Two of her teammates, Debbie Haines and "Too Tall" Sylvester Hopkins, commented of Celia's teaching skill and patience at the Lanes and her true spirit for the game and their friendship. Longtime friend and companion Leona (Lee) Williams commented how dear their friendship was to Leona and what wonderful memories they shared on their adventures together.
A memorial and graveside service will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar, Delaware on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coastal Hospice or the . Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019