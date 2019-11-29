|
|
Charisse Fitzgerald Bounds
Salisbury - Charisse Fitzgerald Bounds, 64, of Salisbury passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 in Aberdeen, Maryland.
She was born to the late Robert and Barbara Fitzgerald on September 23, 1955 in Crisfield, Maryland. Her family later moved to Laurel, Delaware and she graduated from Delmar High School in 1973. In 2011, she moved to Baltimore to live with her son and his family.
Charisse worked in communications at C&P Telephone/Verizon for 22 years, an officer at the Eastern Correctional Institute, and as a service dispatcher for Comcast.
She is survived by her son, Jason M. Wheatley and his wife Katie of Parkton, MD; a granddaughter, Kelly Ann Wheatley; and brother, R. L. Fitzgerald.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street, Delmar, Delaware. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Charisse's honor, to the of Maryland - https://www.alz.org/maryland
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019