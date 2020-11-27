Charles Andrew Jackson Sr.



SALISBURY - Charles Andrew Jackson Sr., 93, born November 7, 1927 in Snow Hill Md; departed this life peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2020 with his beloved wife of 57 years "Mary J" at his bedside. He was the last surviving son of Flonie Collick Jackson Allen and William Jackson of Snow Hill Md; and he jokingly referred to himself as "The last of the Mohicans".



He attended Worcester County Schools before joining the military serving as a medic in World War II and the Korean War. As Sergeant 1st Class, he was wounded by a bomber on the Rock in Okinawa in 1944, resulting in a year long hospitalization, then returned to duty and honorably discharged in 1953, having never received the Purple Heart.



He was the founder and First Commander of the VFW Post 10159 because he recognized it was time for the veterans of color to have their own meeting place and with the help of other VFW's, they made it happen. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of the Mason's. He attended Worwic College to challenge his thinking after his brain operation and became a self-employed TV Repairman and Locksmith. He was a longtime employee of Deer's Head Hospital and used a lot of what he learned there in his own life. For a time, he worked 2 full time jobs to support his family, never complaining; realizing it was his duty to do; as it was how he viewed many things in life.



He instilled in his children a very strong work ethic and had many quotations, the most popular being "Anything worth doing is worth doing right the first time." Education was important to him and was something he stressed as well to his family and would say "That's something that no one can ever take away from you."



There are so many words to describe him, yet not enough; charismatic, dedicated, fun loving, strong, steadfast, dependable, attentive, compassionate, patriotic, proud, charming, exceptional, creative, intuitive, stubborn, driven, hardworking, etc.; yet very sensitive.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughters, Marilyn Stanley and Francine Walls and his two sons, Charles Jackson Jr. and Keith Jackson and a host of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and cousins.



Preceded in death by his son, Sanders "Butch" Jackson; daughter, Wendy Jackson Roberts; grandson, Edward Johnson Jr.; granddaughter Roneshea "Crystal" Stanley; brothers, Owen, William, Clarence, Sylvester Jackson and Edward Allen; sisters, Mamie, Elizabeth and Geraldine.



A Celebration of his Life will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stewart Funeral home in Salisbury Md with a visitation an hour prior at 10:00am.



Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway and Downey P.A.









