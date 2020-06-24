Charles E. Collier, Sr.
Salisbury - Charles E. "Pappy" Collier died at his home on Springhill Lane in Salisbury, Maryland on Sunday, Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Charlie recently had experienced a decline in his health and was in hospice care at home. Charles was born in Lynch, KY, the son of Neal and Cornelia Collier, being one of five brothers. Raised in the coal mining area around Big Four, WV, growing up during the Great Depression, Charlie developed deep rooted values and respect for others in those perilous times that would serve him well in his later years. Leaving West Virginia after his graduation, he moved to the area around Aberdeen, MD, working for the Canteen Company as a vending machine route driver, filling "candy machines" in the steel mills of Bethlehem Steel. Joining the Navy in 1944, he graduated Great Lakes Navy Boot Camp as a Signalman 2C. He was an original crew member and the last surviving "plank holder" of the destroyer USS Harry E. Hubbard, DD748. He served during the Okinawa campaign, surviving many kamikaze attacks while on picket station in the Pacific Theatre. Honorably Discharged from the Navy in 1946 he worked several jobs around Kimball, WV. Meeting and later marrying Lorraine in 1947 giving birth to their son, Charles E. Collier, Jr. They would remain sweethearts until her passing in May 2011. They would later move to Aberdeen MD, working for his eldest brother Teddy, Charlie was given an opportunity to move to Salisbury and manage the Handy Candy Co., a local vending operation, in 1955. In 1964 the small candy company expanded into a new location and was renamed Automatic Vending Service, Inc., a name that was later synonymous with quality food and vending machines, at one time having close to 30 employees, serving most major businesses on the lower Shore. Retiring in 1999, Pappy and his wife Lorraine continued to travel the United States and visit their extensive families. Pappy continued to fly his private plane with his pilot friends, travel the globe fishing with his son Charles Jr., and generally enjoying the gift of the outdoors. After his wife's passing in 2011, he moved from his residence at 1207 Belmont Ave. in Salisbury to live next to his son on Springhill Lane until his death. Charles E. Collier is preceded in death by his brothers Teddy P. Collier, Benjamin F. Collier, and Richard L. Collier. Charlie Sr. Is survived by his youngest brother, Carl W. Collier and wife Chris of Seaford, DE, his loving son Charles E. Collier, Jr. and wife Katrina, his grandson Casey S. Collier and wife Kasey, and two great grandsons, Ripley R. Collier and Sabastian S. Collier, a stepson Richard and wife Beverley, and a step grandson Joshua Stallard and his wife Janie. Plus all of his dearest nieces and nephews. He was an active member of his "Forever Family" at Grace United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and a member of the Kindred Adult Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his Church. A Celebration of Life service is planned to occur at a later time. www.hollowayfh.com
Salisbury - Charles E. "Pappy" Collier died at his home on Springhill Lane in Salisbury, Maryland on Sunday, Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Charlie recently had experienced a decline in his health and was in hospice care at home. Charles was born in Lynch, KY, the son of Neal and Cornelia Collier, being one of five brothers. Raised in the coal mining area around Big Four, WV, growing up during the Great Depression, Charlie developed deep rooted values and respect for others in those perilous times that would serve him well in his later years. Leaving West Virginia after his graduation, he moved to the area around Aberdeen, MD, working for the Canteen Company as a vending machine route driver, filling "candy machines" in the steel mills of Bethlehem Steel. Joining the Navy in 1944, he graduated Great Lakes Navy Boot Camp as a Signalman 2C. He was an original crew member and the last surviving "plank holder" of the destroyer USS Harry E. Hubbard, DD748. He served during the Okinawa campaign, surviving many kamikaze attacks while on picket station in the Pacific Theatre. Honorably Discharged from the Navy in 1946 he worked several jobs around Kimball, WV. Meeting and later marrying Lorraine in 1947 giving birth to their son, Charles E. Collier, Jr. They would remain sweethearts until her passing in May 2011. They would later move to Aberdeen MD, working for his eldest brother Teddy, Charlie was given an opportunity to move to Salisbury and manage the Handy Candy Co., a local vending operation, in 1955. In 1964 the small candy company expanded into a new location and was renamed Automatic Vending Service, Inc., a name that was later synonymous with quality food and vending machines, at one time having close to 30 employees, serving most major businesses on the lower Shore. Retiring in 1999, Pappy and his wife Lorraine continued to travel the United States and visit their extensive families. Pappy continued to fly his private plane with his pilot friends, travel the globe fishing with his son Charles Jr., and generally enjoying the gift of the outdoors. After his wife's passing in 2011, he moved from his residence at 1207 Belmont Ave. in Salisbury to live next to his son on Springhill Lane until his death. Charles E. Collier is preceded in death by his brothers Teddy P. Collier, Benjamin F. Collier, and Richard L. Collier. Charlie Sr. Is survived by his youngest brother, Carl W. Collier and wife Chris of Seaford, DE, his loving son Charles E. Collier, Jr. and wife Katrina, his grandson Casey S. Collier and wife Kasey, and two great grandsons, Ripley R. Collier and Sabastian S. Collier, a stepson Richard and wife Beverley, and a step grandson Joshua Stallard and his wife Janie. Plus all of his dearest nieces and nephews. He was an active member of his "Forever Family" at Grace United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and a member of the Kindred Adult Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his Church. A Celebration of Life service is planned to occur at a later time. www.hollowayfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.