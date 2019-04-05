Charles Edward Haight, Sr.



Salisbury - Chuck, 85, of Salisbury, MD passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1934 in Mendota, IL to his late parents, Lois Rogers Haight and Charles Haight, Sr. He was the husband of 61 years to Cora Elizabeth Causey Haight.



Chuck was born and raised in Earlville, IL. At age 21, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Chincoteague, VA. Soon after he moved, he met his wife, Cora, at a roller rink in Salisbury, MD. They were married in 1957. Professionally, he worked many years as a carpenter for the family business, Larry J. Causey & Sons. In his free time, he enjoyed shooting trap and attending the annual Grand American Trap Shoot in Dayton, OH.



He is survived by his wife, Cora Elizabeth Causey Haight, of Salisbury, MD; his son, Charles (Karen Tobias) Edward Haight, III of Poughquag, NY; grandson, Charles Edward Haight, IV, of Poughquag, NY; sister, Sandra (Stan) Yenrich, of Illinois. Chuck is preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Marie Nelson; brother, James K. Haight.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2PM at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 31353 Mount Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church.