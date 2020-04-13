|
Charles H. "Chuck" Johnson
Salisbury - Charles H. "Chuck" Johnson , 96, of Salisbury passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2020 at his home in Salisbury, Md. His wife of 66 years, Dorothy Marie Leonard Johnson, passed away in 2014. He was born February 10, 1924 in E. Petersburg, Pa and known as "Sonny" as a young man. Chuck was the son of Charles Johnson and Marie Eckroth Johnson. He is survived by his sister and brother in law June and Edwin Ebersole of Lancaster, Pa., his son Dan of Salisbury and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck graduated Elizabethtown High School in 1941 and attended York Collegiate Institute. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, working his way through schooling at Syracuse University to qualify for pilot cadet training, which he completed and received his wings in 1945. Upon his honorable discharge after WWII he continued his civil service retiring from the Navy Department in 1973. Chuck continued his working career with John Driggs Corp., serving in various positions until his retirement in 1987.
Chuck was a 75yr. member of the Elizabethtown American Legion post 329. He was an active member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church and involved in Habitat for Humanity Carpenters club. He was also a member of Elks Lodge #817 in Salisbury, Md.
Chuck obtained his private pilots license at the age of 17 and maintained it until the mid 1980's. He enjoyed helping others, fishing, boating, golfing, and building and flying model airplanes. He was a long time member of MARKS radio control club.
The family will conduct a private graveside service at the Elizabethtown Menonite Cementary at a later date. Donations in Chucks memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. box 1733 Salisbury, Md 21802 or Wicomico Presbyterian Church, 129 Broad St., Salisbury, Md 21801.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020