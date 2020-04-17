|
Charles K. Jester
Delmar - Charles K. (C.K.) Jester, age 78, of Delmar went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He passed away at home from complications of COPD. C.K. was born in Chincoteague, VA on January 12, 1942 to the late Myron (Barney) Jester and Izola Turlington Jester Savage.
He worked at Dresser Industries for 35 years. He enjoyed wood working, refinishing furniture and just being out in his shop. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels and looked forward to the hummingbirds and flycatchers returning each spring.
C.K. is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cathy; a daughter, Wendy (Ellis) Savage, his sisters, Myra Rantz and Rose Mapp (Mason); his brothers, Stanley Jester (Bev) and Maurice Jester and a granddaughter, Mackenzie Savage. He is also survived by his dear friend and bottle hunting companion, Pete Miller.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Jester, his father-in-law, Robert "Bert" Savage and a brother-in-law, Archie Rantz.
Donations may be made in honor of C.K. to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
As caring in death as in life, he donated his body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry. No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020