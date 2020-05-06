|
Charles Kenneth Henry
BERLIN - Charles Kenneth Henry, 62 of Berlin passed Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Berlin Nursing Home.
A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 12 pm, Friday, May 8th at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. The service is private. The family will receive friends on May 8th, from 9 am to 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 2 pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.
Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020