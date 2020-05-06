Services
Jolley Funeral Home
600 Franklin Avenue
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-6584
Charles Kenneth Henry
Charles Kenneth Henry

BERLIN - Charles Kenneth Henry, 62 of Berlin passed Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Berlin Nursing Home.

A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 12 pm, Friday, May 8th at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. The service is private. The family will receive friends on May 8th, from 9 am to 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 2 pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.

Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
