In Loving Memory Of
Rev. Charles L. Adams
"Today recalls the memory
of a loved one gone to rest,
and those who think of him today are those who loved him best. The flowers we lay upon his grave may wither and decay,
but the love for him who lies beneath will never fade away."
Rev. Charles Lindbergh Adams, at the age of 90, departed to eternal life on December 27, 2017. His funeral and burial were held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Wenona, MD. The family of Rev. Adams celebrates his life, ministry, and legacy on the occasion of his birthday, September 23rd. His wife, Juanita; four daughters, Irene, Mary, Carol, and Crystal; spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren honor his service to God, the Church, and his country.
Mrs. Juanita Adams resides at Crisfield MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019