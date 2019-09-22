Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Charles L. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Charles L. Adams In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Rev. Charles L. Adams

"Today recalls the memory

of a loved one gone to rest,

and those who think of him today are those who loved him best. The flowers we lay upon his grave may wither and decay,

but the love for him who lies beneath will never fade away."



Rev. Charles Lindbergh Adams, at the age of 90, departed to eternal life on December 27, 2017. His funeral and burial were held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Wenona, MD. The family of Rev. Adams celebrates his life, ministry, and legacy on the occasion of his birthday, September 23rd. His wife, Juanita; four daughters, Irene, Mary, Carol, and Crystal; spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren honor his service to God, the Church, and his country.

Mrs. Juanita Adams resides at Crisfield MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.