Charles Lee Robertson
Charles Lee Robertson

Whaleyville - Charles Lee Robertson, 76, of Whaleyville passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. Born February 8, 1944 he was the son of the late Clarence L. Robertson and Helen Mae Henson Robertson.

Taking with him a piece of each heart of his wife of nearly 35 years, Patricia Hurley Robertson; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Walker, her husband Zachary Walker and granddaughters, Emily & Abigail Walker. Mother & Father In-Law, Sedrick & Ruth Ann Hurley; sister, Jewel Gardner (late brother-in-law, Dave), brothers, Clarence Robertson (wife, Terry), Roger Robertson (wife, Julie); sister in-law, Tammy Senn (husband, James); brother in-law, Steven Hurley (wife, Tina), nieces, nephews, Jesse Robertson, Brock Robertson, Kristy Dameron, David Gardner, Shelby Griffin, Malinda Hurley, Zach Walbert, Brandon Walbert, Corina Walbert; and countless more family, friends and acquaintances over the years.

Charlie worked tirelessly for A&P/Superfresh for 40 years, Giant food 5 years. He was drafted into the Army, 24th Infantry ('66 to '72). He was a previous Member of Mason Dixon Classic Chevy Club for 25 years, Water Fowlers of America & Ducks Unlimited, was Santa at the Twilley Center for 10 years and volunteered at Blessing House Ministries pantry. Charlie owned and operated Bumpkin Produce in Whaleyville for 25 years. Charlie loved board games with his granddaughters, his dogs, duck, deer, rabbit, and squirrel hunting, a good nap and repeating all the tales of his life. His heart will be forever missed.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury in compliance with current COVID restrictions. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Friends may visit Thursday evening from 6pm-8pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in memory of Charlie to Whaleyville United Methodist Church, PO Box 6, Whaleyville, MD 21872.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
