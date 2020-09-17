1/1
Charles Lee Workman
1929 - 2020
Charles Lee Workman

Delmar - Charles Lee Workman, 91, of Delmar passed away at his home on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

He was born on March 22, 1929 in Walston Switch, a son of the late Ira Clyde Workman and Esther Belle (Downs) Workman.

Charles was an avid hunter his entire life, a typical Eastern Shore boy. Growing up he farmed with his beloved grandfather Joe Downs (Grandmom Lone) plowing fields with his mule - Dove. In 1946, he graduated from Wicomico High School and on June 20, 1947 he married Aline Virginia Morris of Salisbury. He loved dancing, saltwater fishing, camping and building campfires for all the kids. He was known for his wit and his storytelling. He was a member of the Local 326 Teamsters Union in Wilmington, Delaware, and spent his entire career as a truck driver, working throughout the years for Victor Lynn Lines, T.I.E., Red Star Express, and Lewis Construction. He was a long-time member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walston Switch.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan Workman White (Steve) of Delmar; sons, Butch Workman (Brenda) of Seaford, Vic Workman (Susan) of Salisbury, and Nick Workman of Bivalve; grandchildren, Wade Workman (Lia), Christy Scudder (Bill), Brad Workman (Katrina), M.E. Workman (Bryce), Emily Workman, Sarah Bradley, Jessica Gochnour (Shawn), and Lauren Lewis (Chad); great grandchildren, Jacob King Workman, Megan Lohrfink, Jeremy Lohrfink, Chandler Lohrfink, Alexis Workman, Dale Workman, Violet Roberts, Penny Bradley, Connor Campbell, Owen Fisher, Colten Fisher, Sean Erving, Chase Erving, Ava Grace Gochnour, Michael A. Lewis, and Shane E. Littleton; great-great grandson, Weston Lohrfink; sister, Phyllis Workman; in-laws, Thelma and Winfred Lewis and Toby and Janice Morris; special people who touched his heart Randy and Juanita Cathell; and a nephew, Ray Lewis. The family wishes to offer a special thank you to his caregivers, Ruth Walker from Coastal Hospice, Patricia Hopkins, and Beverly Pusey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Virginia Workman; a son, Michael Alan Workman; and siblings, Paul Workman and Carolyn Workman.

No formal funeral services will be planned.

In memory of Mr. Workman, contributions may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 31810 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
