Charles N. Black, IV
Eden - Charles N. Black IV, 74, of Eden, passed away at home on October 18th, 2019.
Charlie was born in Washington, DC to Charles N Black III and Mary Jane Black on July 15, 1945. He grew up and went to school in Prince George's County, Maryland. At an early age he gained a passion for the fire service from his father serving as a volunteer with Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department and later serving as one of the youngest career fire fighters in both Prince George's and Montgomery Counties.
He later left his career fire fighter position and founded Potomac Fire Equipment Company and for over 35 years sold custom fire apparatus, ambulances and equipment to departments across Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. He was an early member and later served as the Fire Chief for the Huntingtown VFD in Huntingtown, MD. His passion for fire history led him to create and curate the Chesapeake Fire Museum for over twenty years. Throughout his life he was very involved in the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Maryland Fire Chiefs, SPAAMFAA and other fire service organizations. He was also a very proud member of both Sons of the American Revolution and The Welcome Society of Pennsylvania.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Charles N. Black III and Mary Jane Black.
Charlie is survived by Carole Ann his loving wife of 39 years and his three sons; Jon David Black, wife Mary, children Abby and Shawn of Salisbury, Maryland; Charles N Black, wife Sonya, son Jordan and daughter Charleigh of Wesley Chapel, FL; William Colder Black, wife Kelleigh, sons Owen, Bennett, Eli and Fritzner of Hebron, Maryland. He is also survived by his sister Judi Andrews of Salisbury and numerous family members to include cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday. Burial will follow at Hebron Memorial Cemetery. Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department will transport Chief 6 to the grave site and provide pallbearers in remembrance of his faithful service.
Donations may be given to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation by visiting https://www.firehero.org/donate/ .
The family of Charlie wishes to extend sincere thanks to the innumerable friends, caregivers, churches, Doctors, nurses and hospice members for their passionate support over the past years.
Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019