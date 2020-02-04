|
|
Charles Patrick Abbott, III
CHARLES PATRICK ABBOTT, III, "CP" triumphantly went to his Heavenly home on January 30, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 21, 1964, son of the late Charles, Jr. and Jeanne. CP attended UMES where he achieved Dean's List in the Physical Therapy Program. During Desert Storm, he was called to serve in the U. S. Army at Walter Reed Medical Center. After honorable discharge, he worked at Eastern Correctional Institution K9 Unit. Following his father's stroke, CP continued the family seafood business working the water alongside his father. After his father's death, CP worked the water on his beloved boat, Maryland Heritage, under the direction and special friendship with his Uncle Danny Webster. He was preceded in death by father, Charles; paternal grandparents, Charles, Sr. & Miriam Abbott; maternal grandparents, Gene & Anne Webster; and brother-in-law, James Henderson.
CP truly lived life to the fullest enjoying the simple pleasures with a knack for repairing every broken thing or misplaced part. CP, a friend to all, left a lasting impression upon everyone he met with his charm which is only surpassed by the size of his heart. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his mother, Jeanne; twin sister, Cheryl, husband Robert and sister, AliceAnne.
A celebration of CP's life will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 9883 Deal Island Road, Deal Island, Maryland on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm with visitation 1pm - 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. John's UM Church, 11356 Hodson White Road, Dames Quarter, Maryland 21821 or Deal Island-Chance Fire Department, P. O. Box 128, Deal Island Road, Deal Island, Maryland 21821.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020