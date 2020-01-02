|
Charles S. Dennis, Sr.
Snow Hill - Charles Sylvester Dennis, Sr., 90, of here, departed this life on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Elverd W. Dennis and Katherine Blake Dennis.
He graduated from Worcester High School in 1949. Prior to retiring, he was employed by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Department of Commerce as a hydraulic mechanic.
Mr. Dennis was a lifetime member of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church where he served as caretaker of the cemetery, trustee, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, historian, choir member, and member of the United Methodist Men. He was also a member of the Snow Hill Masonic Lodge No. 105 F. & A.M. and Lincoln Lodge No. 53 F. & A.M.
He will be lovingly remembered by: his wife, Shirley B. Dennis; a son, Charles S. "Chuck" Dennis, Jr.; three daughters, Laverne A. Dennis-Cropper, Harlean A. Dennis-Postley (Milford), and Gwendolyn T. "Gwenn" Dennis; four grandchildren, DeShawn Thomas (Timothy), Charles S. Dennis III, Michelle C. Postley, and Thomas D. Postley; four great-grandchildren; two nieces; several cousins, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Harmon, sister, Dorothy Dennis Thomas, son-in-law, Kenneth S. Cropper, granddaughter, Morgan S. Dennis, and nephew, Gordon M. "Mike" Mills.
Mr. Dennis will lie in repose on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., 1618 West Road, Salisbury and Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 528 Booth Street & Delaware Avenue, Salisbury. On Friday, the Masons will perform ceremonial rites at 7 PM. On Saturday, the funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the old section of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mt. Wesley Road, Snow Hill. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020