Charles Steven Brown
Snow Hill - Charles Steven Brown, Sr., affectionately known as "Bump", 75, of Snow Hill, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home following a lengthy illness. Born on January 2, 1945 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Charles Everette Brown and the late Hilda Tull Brown.
He attended Atlantic High School and worked with his father on the water. He started a new job with Chris Craft, moved to a new house, and got married in the same week in 1963. He later worked for Moore Business Forms in Snow Hill until the plant closed, where he had 28 years of service. He then became a delivery driver for Sharp Energy where he worked for 18 years until the age 71. He was a longtime member and Deacon at Girdletree Baptist Church and was currently attending Spence Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Vera Ann Dukes Brown; two sons, Charles Steven Brown, Jr. "Steamboat" of Snow Hill, and Kevin Wayne Brown and his wife Trudy of Snow Hill; one daughter, Carla Eichenmiller and her husband Alex of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Sara Linton and her husband Mike of Pocomoke City, Seth Brown of Snow Hill and Alaina and Sean Alvarado of Salisbury and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Watson and one brother, Roger Alan Brown.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 AM, in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Girdletree, officiated by Pastor Ken Elligson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you follow Charles' example and pass on an act of kindness to someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you follow Charles' example and pass on an act of kindness to someone in need.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851, assisted by J. J. Hartenstein Mortuary in New Freedom, PA.
