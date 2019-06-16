Resources
Charles V. Benson

01/30/1929 - 03/08/2009

Thanking you on Father's Day

For Being the Best that a Father Could Be

Thank you for your example, guidance,

and values

If we could have a lifetime wish,

or a dream

come true, we would pray to God with

All our heart to have you here with us.



A thousand words can't bring you back

We know because we have tried.

Neither will

A thousand tears, we know, because

We have cried.

You left behind our broken heart,

Along with some happy memories too

Although memories

we treasure

Having you would be the greatest gift of all.





Lovingly Submitted,

The Family
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019
