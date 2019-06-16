|
|
Charles V. Benson
01/30/1929 - 03/08/2009
Thanking you on Father's Day
For Being the Best that a Father Could Be
Thank you for your example, guidance,
and values
If we could have a lifetime wish,
or a dream
come true, we would pray to God with
All our heart to have you here with us.
A thousand words can't bring you back
We know because we have tried.
Neither will
A thousand tears, we know, because
We have cried.
You left behind our broken heart,
Along with some happy memories too
Although memories
we treasure
Having you would be the greatest gift of all.
Lovingly Submitted,
The Family
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019