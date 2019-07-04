|
Charles William White
Delmar - Charles William White, 88, of Delmar, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home with his wife and family at his bedside. He was born July 24, 1930, to the late Maurice and Mildred White.
Mr. White was married for 69 years to his loving wife, Doris A. White. He is also survived by his children, George W. White of Selbyville, DE and Dianne E. Daniels and her husband, Dennis, Sr. of Millsboro, DE; 4 grandchildren: George White, Jr, Brian White, Scott Moore and Melissa Niblett; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Hayward.
He attended Pittsville High School. He was very active in the Tractor Pulling Association of which he had been president. Mr. White along with his wife, Doris, was owner and operator of Charlie White Marine in Ocean City, MD for 16 years. He was a great fisherman and also loved NASCAR racing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Delmar, MD.
The family would like to thank the staff at Coastal Hospice for their care during his illness.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Fred Elliott. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on July 4, 2019