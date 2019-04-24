|
Charlie Buck Johnson, Jr.
Accomac - Charlies Buck Johnson, Jr., 64, of Accomac, departed this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.
Born in Northampton County, Charlie Buck was the son of the late Charles Buck Johnson and Maggie Mae Clifford. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Pudding" by his family and friends. On June 8, 1985, Charlie Buck married the love of his life and they shared thirty-three years together. Charlie Buck was employed with Perdue Farms as a Machine Operator and dedicated twenty years until his health began to fail.
Funeral services were held at Macedonia Baptist Church, Bloxom, on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Charlie Buck leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Linda Ann Johnson; three sons, Quinton Johnson, Trevor Brown, and Terry Robinson; one daughter, Ashley Johnson; five grandchildren; one brother, Willie Johnson; five sisters, Etta Williams, Shirley Parker, Pastor Diane Jones, Martha Riley, and Lolita Hall; four brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; one uncle; one aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2019