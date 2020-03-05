|
|
Charlotte Ryall
Fruitland - Charlotte Lawson Ryall, 94, of Fruitland, MD passed away on March 3, 2020 after a brief stay at Wicomico Nursing Home. She was born on June 21, 1925 in Crisfield MD to the late Noah Ellsworth Lawson and Charlotte Dize Lawson.
Charlotte was a member of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, MD. She worked many years as a poultry grower and she enjoyed sewing for herself and others. She also enjoyed keeping up with current and political events, as well as reading and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife and mother.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Carroll Ryall Sr.; son, H. Carroll Ryall; sisters, Parcie Dize, Anna Lord and Helen Gugala, as well as her niece, Farah Tawes.
She is survived by her children, Charles Ryall (Betty) of Salisbury, MD and Janet Rogers (Marty) of Salisbury MD; grandchildren, Jennifer Ryall (Mike), Lee Ryall, Karen Ryall, Brian Ryall (Sarah), David Rogers; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for the family and friends at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Springhill Memory Gardens, with a visitation from 10:00am-10:30am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Reverend Dr. William L. Warren Jr. will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 1303 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020