Charlotte Schneebeli
Millsboro - Charlotte Schneebeli, age 93, of Millsboro, DE passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE.
She was born in Hebron, MD on March 6, 1927 daughter of the late Delbert Tindall and the late Nettie (Mills) Tindall. Charlotte was a beautician for many years and also helped her husband, Willard run their family business in Eastville, VA. She spent the years after her husband's passing in Millsboro, Delaware with her sister and family.
Charlotte will be remembered for her loving and gentle spirit, caring nature and her love of spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Schneebeli in 1987. She is survived by her sister, Margaret T. Hudson of Millsboro, DE; two nephews, Gregrey Hudson and his wife, Holly of Millsboro, DE and Jeffrey Hudson and his companion, Beth also of Millsboro, DE. Charlotte is also survived by four grandnephews, Joshua Hudson and his wife, Lauren, Andrew Hudson, Philip Hudson and Daniel Hudson and his wife, Amanda; a niece, Amanda Meade and her husband, Ryan; five great nephews and nieces, Easton Hudson, Charlotte Hudson, Levi Meade, Everly Meade and Nash Hudson and several cousins residing in Maryland.
A visitation will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery.
Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks are required for those in attendance.
