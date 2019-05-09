|
Charlotte Sophia Teter
Pocomoke City - Charlotte Sophia Teter, age 66, of Pocomoke City died Friday, May 3, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Cyrus E. and Sophia (Molnar) Teter.
Charlotte worked at NASA Wallops Flight Facility as a programmer-analyst and was a member, and very active her entire life, of Showell United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was the church secretary and historian.
She is survived by two brothers, Howard Paul Teter of Vineland, NJ and John E. Teter of Salisbury; two sisters, R. Fay McCabe of Selbyville and Louise Teter Marell of Lexington, SC and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 11 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor Joe Caine officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Showell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, Showell, MD 21862.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 9, 2019