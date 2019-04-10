|
Cheryl Burton
Falls Church - Cheryl D. Burton, 60, of Falls Church, VA, formerly of the Shore, departed this life on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her mother's residence.
Born in Melfa, Cheryl was the daughter of John F. Nedab and Shirley Burton. She was nicknamed "Cupcake" by her Uncle Henry. Cheryl joined the Air Force in 1981. After an Honorable Discharge, she moved to Fairfax, Virginia and worked at the Central Intelligence Agency and retired after thirty years.
Funeral services were held at the Burton's Chapel Independent Methodist Church, Melfa, on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Interment was in Burton's cemetery, Melfa.
Cupcake leaves to cherish her loving memories; her parents, Melvin and Shirley Sheppard; her sister, Latonya; brothers, Maurice and Melvin; three aunts; three uncles; three nieces; three nephews; two great nieces; five great nephews; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2019