Cheryl L. Peters
Little Elm, TX - Cheryl L. Peters, 74, of Little Elm, TX passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, TX.
Cheryl was born in Brooklyn on July 27, 1944, and was preceded in death by her parents Leopold and Rose Brecht as well as her brother Roland. Cheryl grew up and graduated High School in Hicksville, New York where she met and married Otto Peters from Philadelphia, PA.
She is survived by her husband Otto of 53 years, her two sons Erich and Bryan Peters, her daughter-in-law Ronda and two granddaughters Emily Rose and Evelyn Grace Peters.
Cheryl and Otto recently moved to Little Elm, Texas to be closer to her sons and grandchildren after living in Long Island, NY, Dalton, PA, and Salisbury, MD. She worked in the insurance industry for over twenty five years and more recently with her second family at Avery Hall Insurance in Salisbury, MD.
She enjoyed her passions of world traveling, cooking, wine, many crafts, butterflies, and of course her cats. Her pride and joy were her family and adoring her grandchildren.
A visitation and service with the family and friends will be observed on Saturday, July ???7, 2019 from 3 to 4 pm. at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers donations may be made in the name of Cheryl Peters to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan). http://support.pancan.org/goto/cheryllpeters.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019