1/1
Cheryl Lynn Matthews Troast
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Lynn Matthews Troast

New Church - Cheryl Lynn Matthews Troast, cherished daughter, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. Born February 6, 1959 in Salisbury, MD, and raised in Greenbackville, VA, she was the daughter of Joanne Pruitt Miles and her husband, Kenneth, of Pocomoke City, MD, and the late Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Matthews.

Cheryl graduated from Atlantic High School, class of 1977. She began her career at the Worcester County Jail as a corrections officer, retiring as shift supervisor after nearly 20 years of service. Nothing meant more to Cheryl than family, and they were the center of her world. Throughout her life, she shared a special bond with her parents and with each of her siblings, and as a mother and grandmother, her love and devotion was limitless. Cheryl will be remembered for her compassionate heart and her bold and tenacious spirit, and especially for the incredible strength, grace, dignity, and spunk she embodied throughout her illness.

In addition to her mother and step father, she is survived by her son, Benjamin Paul Troast and his wife, Kim, and their children, Aaden and Luke, of Bel Air, MD; brothers, Rick Matthews and his wife, Laura Kerbin, of Onancock, VA, and Donnie Matthews and his wife, Lynn, of Chincoteague Island, VA; and a sister, Lisa Duncan of Pocomoke City; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.

The family invites relatives and friends to join them in celebrating Chery's life on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Winter Quarters Log Cabin (355 Winter Quarters Dr., Pocomoke, MD).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811 (www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Winter Quarters Log Cabin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Parksley Funeral Home
25046 Parksley Road
Parksley, VA 23421
(757) 665-5153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams-Parksley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved