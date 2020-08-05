Cheryl Lynn Matthews Troast
New Church - Cheryl Lynn Matthews Troast, cherished daughter, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. Born February 6, 1959 in Salisbury, MD, and raised in Greenbackville, VA, she was the daughter of Joanne Pruitt Miles and her husband, Kenneth, of Pocomoke City, MD, and the late Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Matthews.
Cheryl graduated from Atlantic High School, class of 1977. She began her career at the Worcester County Jail as a corrections officer, retiring as shift supervisor after nearly 20 years of service. Nothing meant more to Cheryl than family, and they were the center of her world. Throughout her life, she shared a special bond with her parents and with each of her siblings, and as a mother and grandmother, her love and devotion was limitless. Cheryl will be remembered for her compassionate heart and her bold and tenacious spirit, and especially for the incredible strength, grace, dignity, and spunk she embodied throughout her illness.
In addition to her mother and step father, she is survived by her son, Benjamin Paul Troast and his wife, Kim, and their children, Aaden and Luke, of Bel Air, MD; brothers, Rick Matthews and his wife, Laura Kerbin, of Onancock, VA, and Donnie Matthews and his wife, Lynn, of Chincoteague Island, VA; and a sister, Lisa Duncan of Pocomoke City; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.
The family invites relatives and friends to join them in celebrating Chery's life on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Winter Quarters Log Cabin (355 Winter Quarters Dr., Pocomoke, MD).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811 (www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org
).
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.