Chester A, Kotoski
Berlin -
Chester A. Kotoski, 81, of Berlin MD, formerly of Glen Head, NY, passed on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann, son John Robert (Renee) of Salisbury, MD, daughter Carolyn Matarazzo (Arthur) of St. James, NY, and three grandchildren, Kathleen Kotoski, Shaun Kotoski and Joseph Matarazzo.
Mr. Kotoski served in the United States Army Reserve, and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved watching old westerns, such as the Long Ranger and Hop-a-Long Cassidy. However, most of all, he loved his family. They were everything to him.
A funeral service will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, MD on Friday, June 7th at 5pm. Friends may call from 3pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD, 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from June 5 to June 12, 2019