Christine (Mildred) Doane

Christine (Mildred) Doane In Memoriam
(Mildred) Christine Doane

Dear Family, Friends and Community Members:



With deep gratitude, we thank each of you for your love and support during our time of bereavement for (Mildred) Christine Doane also affectionately known as Cris. Your presence during her services last Friday and Saturday brought us lasting comfort and cherished memories. We sincerely appreciate all of the flowers, cards, food, calls, messages, visits, love offerings and other expressions of sympathy. May God return to you the fullness of the blessing you were to each of us.

Sincerely,

Darnell, Marc and Terri Doane
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
