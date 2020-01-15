|
|
Christine M. "Christi" Hearn
Salisbury - Christine Marie "Christi" Hearn, 39, passed away suddenly in a hospital in California on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with loving family members by her side. Christi was born on May 13, 1980 in Salisbury. She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1998 and obtained a Bachelor's degree from George Washington University in May 2005. She had a successful career as a legal associate and then as a talent acquisition executive for the healthcare industry. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, going to the beach, music, media, and fashion. Christi always had a love for law and justice.
Christi is a beloved daughter survived by her loving mother and stepfather, Therese M. "Teri" and Eric N. Miller, father Ronnie W. Hearn, brother Matthew Hearn, sisters Pamela Holland and Emily Miller; nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace and William "Bill" Kiley, and Joseph, Sr. "Joe" and Nancy "Louise" Hearn.
Christi's sudden passing left a great void in our lives. She will always be remembered and loved.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury where a visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Parsons Cemetery following the service.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020