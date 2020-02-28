Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Christopher Cy Jarman

Christopher Cy Jarman Obituary
Christopher Cy Jarman

Ocean City - Christopher Cy Jarman, age 62, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James and Beatrice Hall Jarman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Anna Rozell Jarman, and children Melanie Noelle Jarman, Stacy Lynn Jarman both of Ocean City and Abby Lauren Miller and her husband K.C. of Pittsville. There are two grandchildren, Emersyn Beatrice Englar and Sawyer Jane Miller. Also surviving are two brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were two sisters.

Chris was a graduated of Stephen Decatur High School and was employed by Bunting construction for over 30 years. He was a devoted family man.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1st at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. A donation in his memory may be made to: John H. Burbage, Jr. Cancer Center, 9707 Healthway Dr. Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.butbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
